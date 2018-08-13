SEC rules former Ole Miss WR Van Jefferson eligible to play for Florida in 2018

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson has cleared the final hurdle standing in his way in order to play for the Gators in 2018.

The SEC granted a waiver to the former Ole Miss Rebel Monday, and he will be eligible to play in 2018. This comes two weeks after the NCAA granted its waiver to Jefferson (and fellow undergraduate Trevon Grimes).

"I'm excited for Trevon and Van," coach Dan Mullen said after the NCAA granted the waiver earlier this month. "We appreciate the NCAA's understanding in both situations, and are thankful to the [University Athletic Association's] administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Trevon, Van, their families and our coaching staff through this over the past six-plus months."

Jefferson caught 42 passes for 456 yards and one touchdown in 2017 for a loaded Ole Miss receiving corps. He had 49 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2016. Jefferson transferred after the NCAA tacked on an additional year to Ole Miss' bowl ban, along with several other former Rebels including Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and Houston defensive back Deontay Anderson.

He'll join a solid receiving corps that includes Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond, Freddie Swain, Kadarius Toney and other talented youngsters.

Florida opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 against Charleston Southern.