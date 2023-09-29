Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Charlotte 1-3, SMU 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will be playing at home against the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The timing seems to be in SMU's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Charlotte has been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

SMU started off good but failed to capitalize on an early lead against TCU. They lost to the Horned Frogs on the road by a decisive 34-17 margin on Saturday.

Nobody from SMU had a standout game, but they still got scores from Camar Wheaton and Tyler Lavine.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has been struggling to pick up a win, as their matchup against Florida made it three losses in a row. Charlotte received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 22-7 to Florida.

The defeat dropped SMU back to even at 2-2. Charlotte continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at 1-3 this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for SMU, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. This contest will be Charlotte's third straight as the underdogs (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a big 23-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.