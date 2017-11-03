South Carolina at Georgia: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

South Carolina (6-2, 4-2 SEC) is bowl-eligible, has won three straight and, with only two conference losses, still has a puncher's chance in the SEC East. There's a big problem, though, in the form of No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0).

The two division rivals will square off Saturday afternoon between the hedges in a game that's critically important in the East. A Bulldog win would eliminate the Gamecocks and dwindle the number of teams who even have a chance in the division to one -- Kentucky (which could be eliminated with a loss to Ole Miss Saturday). If the Gamecocks spring the upset, then the division race could get muddy.

The Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites over the Gamecocks in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are winners of three straight and, very quietly, have evolved into one of the better defenses in the SEC. They're giving up 382.5 yards per game and, while they did have some difficulty slowing down Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur last time out, they held the Commodores to just 107 rushing yards on the afternoon. Quarterback Jake Bentley has evolved into one of the better quarterbacks in the conference (13 touchdowns, four interceptions), receiver Bryan Edwards and tight end Hayden Hurst are major threats downfield and A.J. Turner has stepped in for an injured Rico Dowdle and been solid at running back (121 yards and a touchdown vs. Vanderbilt).

Georgia: The Bulldogs are the talk of the college football world after earning the top spot in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, and for good reason. The offensive line has been solid all year, the running game led by Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift is one of the best in the country, true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has been smart and accurate with the football and the defense has been rock solid. The question now becomes, can Georgia handle the pressure of being the hunted?

Prediction

Georgia will be able to run effectively against South Carolina, work off play-action and control the game throughout. Fromm hasn't had to throw a lot, but that's because the punishing rushing attack of the Bulldogs has been able to build him big leads. When he does throw, he's been incredible. Last week against Florida, his 17-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims on a back-shoulder fade was a throw that he's made consistently. With that said, South Carolina will leave its first-teamers in a bit longer than Georgia so they can get work in a hostile environment, have some success late against the Georgia "twos" and earn a backdoor cover. Pick: Gamecocks (+24.5)



