Stanford vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2018 Sun Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 11-1

In a spread-option era, the Stanford Cardinal and Pittsburgh Panthers still believe in power football. They will test their mettle when they clash in the 2018 Hyundai Sun Bowl on Monday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex. The Cardinal (8-4) are seeking their sixth bowl victory this decade and fifth under coach David Shaw, but they will play the 2018 Sun Bowl without star running back Bryce Love, who is sitting out in preparation for the NFL Draft. The Cardinal are 4.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 52 in the latest Stanford vs. Pittsburgh odds.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He has had another strong year, hitting 61 percent of his spread selections for SportsLine members. He heads into bowl season on a 20-6 run with his college football picks.

In Week 12, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Pittsburgh (+5), which had already clinched its ACC title-game berth, was due for a letdown spot against a Miami team seeking revenge for an upset loss to the Panthers last season. The result: the Hurricanes rolled to a decisive 24-3 victory, and anyone who followed Nagel's advice booked another easy winner.

Now, he has analyzed the latest 2018 Sun Bowl odds and released a confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Cardinal should be motivated to notch their fourth straight win following a somewhat inconsistent season in which they fell short of competing for Pac-12 title. Love was the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite after finishing second last year, but his senior year was derailed by nagging injuries that caused him to miss two games and hampered him in others. Love finished with 739 rushing yards and six touchdowns one year removed from a 2,118-yard campaign.

On the bright side, the diminished rushing attack forced the Cardinal to develop a strong passing game, and junior K.J. Costello made major strides in his second season as starter. He threw for 3,435 yards with 29 touchdowns. The vertical passing game became a strength, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (60-969-14) emerged as one of the top deep threats in the country.

In the Sun Bowl 2018, the Cardinal will need to be at their best to cover against a Pittsburgh club that has thrived as an underdog.

Pittsburgh (7-6) was viewed as something of an afterthought following a 2-3 start that included blowout losses to Penn State and Central Florida. But the Panthers rebounded with a five-game win streak in ACC play, including four by double-figures.

Sophomore Kenny Pickett has evolved into a solid dual-threat quarterback and the Panthers have relied on a powerful running game that is averaging 229.5 yards per contest, No. 18 nationally. Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall each clipped the 1,000-yard mark, combining for 2,211 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Nagel is leaning toward the under

2018 Sun Bowl