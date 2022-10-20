The Tulsa Golden Hurricane attempt to halt their three-game losing streak when they visit the Temple Owls for an American Athletic Conference showdown on Friday. Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) has been outscored 119-69 during its skid after being trounced 53-21 at Navy on Oct. 8 in its last contest. Temple (2-4, 0-2) also is coming off an embarrassing defeat as it fell 70-13 at UCF on Oct. 13. The Golden Hurricane evened the all-time series last season with a 44-10 triumph at home.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Hurricane are 13-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. Temple odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Temple vs. Tulsa picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulsa vs. Temple and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and trends for Temple vs. Tulsa:

Tulsa vs. Temple spread: Golden Hurricane -13

Tulsa vs. Temple over/under: 52.5 points

Tulsa vs. Temple money line: Golden Hurricane -480, Owls +360

TUL: The Golden Hurricane are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games against teams with losing records

TEM: The Owls are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 conference games

Why Tulsa can cover

The Golden Hurricane had little difficulty in their victory against Temple last season, building a 27-0 lead by halftime and racking up 513 yards of total offense. Davis Brin threw for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the triumph while also running for a score. The senior quarterback has 1,839 passing yards with 14 TDs and only five interceptions this season after registering 18 and 16, respectively, in 2021.

Brin's top target this year is Keylon Stokes, who is third in the nation with 765 receiving yards -- 16 behind leader Trey Palmer of Nebraska. The wide receiver, who did not play against Temple last season due to injury, hauled in seven passes for 152 yards and a TD against Navy last time out and needs 29 yards to overtake Howard Twilley (3,343) for first place on Tulsa's all-time list. Stokes is tied for the team lead in scoring catches this season (four) with Isaiah Epps and JuanCarlos Santana, who had a TD reception in last year's win against the Owls.

Why Temple can cover

The Owls have won their last two home meetings with the Golden Hurricane, posting a 35-24 victory in 2014 and a 31-17 triumph four years later. Temple had a rough time defensively against UCF last time out but still has put up solid numbers this far this season. The Owls are sixth in the nation in tackles for loss with an average of 8.3 and tied for seventh with 3.5 sacks per contest.

One positive that came out of the loss to UCF was the fact that E.J. Warner played turnover-free football. The son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner did not have an interception against the Knights after throwing a total of five over his previous two outings. E.J. Warner made his only touchdown toss in the loss to Jose Barbon, who leads Temple with 420 receiving yards and is tied for first with 28 catches.

