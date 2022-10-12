The Temple Owls (2-3) and the UCF Knights (4-1) square off in an American Conference showdown on Thursday night. The Knights roll into Thursday's contest on a three-game winning streak, outlasting SMU 41-19 last Wednesday. Meanwhile, Temple was defeated by Memphis 24-3 in its last outing.

Kickoff from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knights at -23.5 in the latest Temple vs. UCF odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Temple vs. UCF spread: Knights -23.5

Temple vs. UCF Over-Under: 46 points

Temple vs. UCF money line: UCF -2400, Temple +1150

TEM: The Under is 4-1 in the Owls' last five games overall

UCF: The Knights are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Thursday games

Why UCF can cover



The Knights have an explosive and potent offense. This unit has been able to run the ball at will with a reliable passing attack. UCF ranks second in the American Conference in total yards per game (482.8) and first in rushing yards per game (252.6). Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is a dual-threat weapon under center.

Plumlee is a good ball carrier who isn't afraid of contact. The Mississippi native can barrel through defenders with a solid throwing arm. Plumlee is completing 61% of his passes for 1,143 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing yards (431) with another four scores. In his last game, he went 20 of 29 for 316 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Why Temple can cover

Temple owns a stout and fast defensive unit. They have been flying to the ball, forcing teams to fight for every yard. The Owls are first in the American Conference in total yards allowed (280.2) and passing yards allowed (149), while being fifth in the conference in rushing yards allowed (131.2). They have given up 16 points or fewer in three of the five games played.

Junior linebacker Layton Jordan has been an impactful playmaker thus far. Jordan is effective against the run and has made a living in the backfield. The Pennsylvania native is leading the team in tackles for loss (8) and sacks (4.5) to go along with 22 total tackles. On Sept. 17 against Rutgers, Jordan logged a season-high six tackles with two sacks.

