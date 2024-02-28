Changes to the Tennessee football coaching staff have been few and far between in the three years under head coach Josh Heupel. However, he was forced to make multiple hires this offseason after his running backs and linebackers coaches moved to other schools. Heupel hired running backs coach De'Rail Sims and linebackers coach William Inge to fill out his staff heading into the spring. Sims previously held the same position at Cincinnati, while Inge was Washington's co-defensive coordinator.

The Vols ranked No. 11 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle, and their 2025 Tennessee football recruiting class is also ranked No. 11. Their 2025 Tennessee football class is headlined by four-star quarterback George MacIntyre, who committed to Tennessee in January. If you want to see the latest Tennessee recruiting news, you should join GoVols247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Tennessee Vols.

The GoVols247 team of Patrick Brown, Wes Rucker, Ryan Callahan and Ben McKee have decades of experience covering the Vols. Callahan has a history of breaking massive recruiting news, while Brown, Rucker and McKee are locked in on all the latest team news. Hundreds of thousands of Tennessee fans follow them on social media and their Tennessee coverage is read by millions. They'll keep you locked in on everything happening in Tennessee athletics and provide you with premium updates you won't find anywhere else. It's all available at your fingertips on any device here.

The team at GoVols247 has extensive coverage of Tennessee's recruiting efforts, including information about a pair of four-star players who are being recruited by Heupel's staff. Head to GoVols247 and join now to see who they are and how they could change the face of Tennessee football.

Josh Heupel Tennessee recruiting updates

One player from the 2025 class that Heupel's staff is targeting in is four-star linebacker Dante McClellan. Tennessee is one of the top schools in the mix for McClellan, who plays for McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. He announced his top eight college choices on his social media accounts, with Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Minnesota and Rutgers joining the Vols.

McClellan was offered by Tennessee last August and he traveled to Knoxville in October for the Vols' game against Texas A&M. He is the No. 273 overall player in the 247Sports Composite, and he is the No. 31 linebacker in the 2025 class. McClellan has visited several other schools on his list, and he has already revealed when he plans to announce his commitment. Join GoVols247 for the latest on McClellan's recruitment.

Another player that Tennessee's staff is interested in for 2025 is three-star defensive back Sidney Walton. He attended three of Tennessee's home games last season and visited Knoxville for the first junior day of 2024. Walton picked up his second SEC scholarship offer during his visit for the Vols' home opener against Austin Peay last season.

He returned for home games against Texas A&M in October and Georgia in November. Walton is the No. 61 safety in the 2025 class and the No. 35 player in his class from Alabama, with several other SEC teams set to host him on official visits. He has already received offers from at least 14 schools and has been talking with one of Tennessee's staffers on a "weekly" basis. Join GoVols247 to read the latest VIP article regarding Walton's plans.

Former Michigan commit Chris Ewald, a four-star cornerback in the 2025 class, is planning to visit Tennessee again this spring. Ewald initially committed to Michigan at the end of 2022 and was part of the Wolverines' class for more than a year. He reopened his recruitment in January of 2024 due to uncertainty around the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who wound up leaving for the NFL.

Ewald was offered by Tennessee in January of 2023 and made his first visit to Knoxville last June. He is planning to visit multiple schools this spring, including Rocky Top in April. Ewald is the No. 93 overall prospect in the 2025 class and is the No. 12 junior from Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he has received offers from more than 30 schools. See more about Ewald's spring travel schedule here.

Other recent highlights include a four-star linebacker from Georgia planning to visit Knoxville, a game-changing edge-rusher who loves everything about the Volunteers, and a four-star receiver who is about to make his final call.

How to get Tennessee 247Sports updates

The Vols are also pursuing a four-star wide receiver for the 2025 cycle, who has narrowed his focus to two SEC schools. Join GoVols247 to see who it is and get all the latest Tennessee football news.

Who are the top players for 2025 that Tennessee's coaching staff is targeting right now, and which four-star wide receiver could change the game? Join GoVols247 to see all the latest Tennessee recruiting news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Vols, and find out.