Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: South Carolina 2-2, Tennessee 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Tennessee humbled UTSA with a 45-14 smackdown. The over/under was set at 59 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Dylan Sampson and Joe Milton III were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. One of Milton III's rushing scores was no short dash either: it was an 81 yard sprint in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, South Carolina beat Mississippi State 37-30 on Saturday.

Xavier Legette and Spencer Rattler were the key playmakers for South Carolina as the former picked up 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Legette's biggest highlight was a 76-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the first quarter. South Carolina also got a significant boost from Mario Anderson, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 88 yards.

South Carolina's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Alex Huntley and his two sacks.

Their wins bumped Tennessee to 3-1 and South Carolina to 2-2.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-2 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as both Tennessee and South Carolina haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Volunteers have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 4.5 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Gamecocks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4 per game. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 12.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee and South Carolina both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.