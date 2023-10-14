The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the second game of an SEC on CBS doubleheader this Saturday. The Volunteers are 4-1 on the season and are coming off an open week while the Aggies dropped to 4-2 after a loss to Alabama on CBS last week. Texas A&M has won the previous two matchups against Tennessee since joining the SEC and most recently captured a 34-13 win over the Volunteers in Knoxville in 2020.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., where Tennessee has won its last 12 games. The Volunteers are 3-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you make any Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread: Volunteers -3

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M over/under: 54.5 points

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M money line: Tennessee -153, Texas A&M +129

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks: See picks here



Tennessee vs. Texas A&M streaming: Paramount+

Why Tennessee can cover

When we last saw Tennessee before the open week, the Volunteers earned a bit of retribution against South Carolina with a 41-20 win after the Gamecocks spoiled their College Football Playoff hopes with an upset win in 2022. The Tennessee defense limited Spencer Rattler to just 169 yards passing without a touchdown pass after giving up 438 passing yards and six touchdowns to Rattler last season.

Head coach Josh Heupel is known as an offensive innovator but it has actually been Tennessee's defense that has carried the load in 2023. The Volunteers lead the nation in sacks per game (4.4) and rank third in tackles for loss (9.4). That ability to put teams behind schedule has helped them limit all five of their opponents to 350 yards of total offense or fewer. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M suffered an early-season loss of its own against Miami but responded with SEC wins over Auburn and Arkansas before hitting another speed bump in last week's loss to Alabama. However, even in the loss to the Crimson Tide, the Aggies proved that they also have one of the nation's best defenses.

Texas A&M limited Alabama to just 23 rushing yards in the contest and has only given up 504 yards on the ground in six games. Opponents have only averaged 2.6 yards per carry against the Aggies this season so it will be strength on strength against a varied Tennessee rushing attack. Expect Texas A&M to load up against the run and force Joe Milton to beat them. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 55 combined points. It also says one side hits over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.