Teams looking to get back to prominence after a rough 2022 meet when the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies battle the Miami Hurricanes in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. The Aggies, who finished 2-6 in the SEC West and 5-7 overall a year ago, have not won a division title since 2010 when they won the Big 12 South. The Hurricanes, who finished 3-5 in the SEC Coastal Division in 2022, were 5-7 overall. They last won the Coastal Division in 2017. Both teams posted big non-conference home wins a week ago. The all-time series is tied 2-2.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 4-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Miami picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The proprietary computer model is off to a fast 4-2 start on all-top rated college football picks this season. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Miami and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.):

Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.) spread: Texas A&M -4

Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.) over/under: 51 points

Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.) money line: Texas A&M -186, Miami (Fla.) +155

TAMU: The Aggies have hit the first-half money line in three of their last four games

MIA: The Hurricanes have hit the under team total in their last five games at home

Texas A&M vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Texas A&M can cover

Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman came out hot in last week's 52-10 win over New Mexico, matching his career high with four touchdown passes in the first half. He had set that mark in his first career start against No. 15 Ole Miss last season. He finished the New Mexico game by completing 18 of 23 passes for 236 yards and five TDs. The five scores are the most in a regulation game by an Aggies quarterback since Johnny Manziel threw five against Mississippi State in 2013.

Sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart, considered to be one of the top pass catchers in the SEC, registered the third 100-yard game and first multi-touchdown game of his career against New Mexico. He finished with eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Stewart led the Aggies in receptions a year ago, catching 53 passes for 649 yards (12.2 average) and two touchdowns. That included an eight-catch, 120-yard effort in a 41-24 loss to Florida on Nov. 5. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami can cover

Despite that, the Aggies are not a lock to cover the Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.) spread. That's because the Hurricanes are formidable as well and are coming off a 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 1. Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is entering his second full year as a starter and is hoping to put his injury-filled 2022 season behind him. In the season opener, he was solid, completing 17 of 22 passes (77.3%) for 201 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once, but had a rating of 159.9.

The Hurricanes ground game in Week 1 was led by junior Henry Parrish Jr., freshman Mark Fletcher Jr., freshman Ajay Allen and sophomore Donald Chaney Jr. The four combined for 35 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Parrish led the way with nine carries for 90 yards and one touchdown, including a long run of 37 yards. Fletcher rushed nine times for 76 yards (8.4 average) and one TD. Chaney also scored a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Miami picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total. In fact, it says Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will throw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be limited to under 215 yards and one score. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Miami, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Miami spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up more than $2,500 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.