The SEC announced on Monday that the Dec. 12 showdown between Ole Miss and No. 5 Texas A&M has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues facing the Rebels program. The Aggies and Rebels were originally scheduled to play back on Nov. 21 before the meeting was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and on Sunday it was announced the game would be taking place in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The league right now is calling the game a postponement, with a rescheduling possible during the final week of the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 19.

"The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of December 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the SEC statement read.

"The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest."

Both teams currently have a final game scheduled for Dec. 19, as Texas A&M is slated to play Tennessee and Ole Miss is scheduled to face LSU.