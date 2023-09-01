Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ No. 11 Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Rice 0-0, Texas 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Rice Owls will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field.

Texas finished last season ranked 21st in the nation in throwing interceptions, with seven on the season. Rice, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 130th with 20.

Looking forward to Saturday, the game looks promising for Texas, as the team is favored by a full 35 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Texas is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 8-3 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $528.83. Sadly, Rice will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-6 as such last year.

Odds

Texas is a big 35-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 59 points.

Series History

Texas has won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last 8 years.