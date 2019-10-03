Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech (home) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: Texas Tech 2-2-0; Oklahoma State 4-1-0
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Scoring has dipped the last three games for Oklahoma State, a trend Texas Tech would like to contribute towards.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oklahoma State and Kansas State, but the 60-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Cowboys were able to grind out a solid win over Kansas State last week, winning 26-13. RB Chuba Hubbard went supernova for Oklahoma State as he rushed for 296 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Hubbard's 84-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, if Texas Tech was expecting to get some payback for the 51-46 defeat against Oklahoma the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Red Raiders took a serious blow against Oklahoma, falling 55-16. Texas Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-10.
Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 1-0 against the spread.
Oklahoma State's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Oklahoma State's success rolls on or if Texas Tech is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Raiders.
Over/Under: 63
Series History
Oklahoma State have won three out of their last four games against Texas Tech.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Texas Tech 41 vs. Oklahoma State 17
- Sep 30, 2017 - Oklahoma State 41 vs. Texas Tech 34
- Nov 12, 2016 - Oklahoma State 45 vs. Texas Tech 44
- Oct 31, 2015 - Oklahoma State 70 vs. Texas Tech 53
