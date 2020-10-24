Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas

Current Records: Baylor 1-1; Texas 2-2

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Texas and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. The Longhorns have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Texas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Oklahoma Sooners two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 53-45. Texas might have lost, but man -- QB Sam Ehlinger was a total machine. He passed for two TDs and 287 yards on 53 attempts in addition to rushing for four TDs and 112 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Ehlinger has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Not surprisingly, Ehlinger's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Baylor also fell in overtime action three weeks ago. They lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers 27-21. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bears, but they got scores from WR R.J. Sneed, WR Josh Fleeks, and TE Ben Sims.

Baylor's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Terrel Bernard and S JT Woods.

This next game looks promising for the Longhorns, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take Texas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Texas at 2-2 and the Bears at 1-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas enters the matchup with 16 passing touchdowns, which is the best in the nation. But Baylor comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won four out of their last five games against Baylor.