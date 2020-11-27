No. 13 Iowa State is one game away from playing in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones needed a late score from star running back Breece Hall and a missed field goal from No. 17 Texas to hold on for the 23-20 win on Friday. Playing from behind for basically the entire game, Iowa State mounted a five-play, 69-yard drive with three minutes remaining and scored a necessary touchdown when the fate of its season was on the line.

But Texas still had time -- and it had quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The senior, who had been effective all game, got the Horns to the Iowa State 36-yard line with 10 seconds remaining. But then Ehlinger took a brutally bad sack at the hands of Cyclones defensive lineman Latrell Bankston for a loss of four yards. That forced Texas to take its final timeout to set up Cameron Dicker for a 58-yard field goal, which just inched wide left.

Texas and Iowa State both had a lot to play for with respect to a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, and the result ended up being an evenly-matched game. Texas had a lot of success offensively going over the top to receiver Brennan Eagles, who had five catches for a career-high 142 yards. Ehlinger was the complementary piece in the running game with 65 yards on the ground and a touchdown -- a combination that Iowa State had a hard time stopping all game long.

But the Cyclones were able to move the ball, too. Quarterback Brock Purdy had 312 yards through the air and favored his tight ends Charlie Kolar (6 catches, 131 yards) and Dylan Soehner (5 catches, 69 yards). Kolar was particularly effective in the second half in the vertical game. And while Hall didn't have the most dominant day -- he was held under 100 yards for the first time this season -- he still had the go-ahead score and some key runs on the deciding drive.

Bankston was a key defender for the Cyclones who came away with a couple of massive sacks and held the line during a game in which Iowa State's three-man front was asked to do a lot of the heavy lifting. It didn't always work, but the Cyclones made some key plays late.

With the win, Iowa State keeps steady with a 7-1 record in Big 12 play and will face West Virginia at home on Dec. 5 in the final regular season game. Texas, which drops to 5-3, would need a lot of help to stay in the conference title game race.

