Two former top-100 quarterback recruits at Washington enter NCAA transfer portal
With Georgia transfer Jacob Eason expected to start for UW, Colson Yankoff and Jacob Sirmon are testing the waters
Washington has not officially announced Jacob Eason as the Huskies' starting quarterback for 2019, but all signs are pointing to this coming to fruition. Following the conclusion of the team's spring practices, two quarterbacks have put their names in the NCAA's transfer portal.
According to 247Sports, Colson Yankoff and Jacob Sirmon, two members of the Huskies' 2018 recruiting class, are testing the waters about a possible transfer. As always, just because a player has put his name in the portal does not mean he is transferring, only that he can be contacted by other programs. Both players can opt out of the portal later and stay with Washington if they so choose.
However, it's unlikely that either quarterback was going to enter Week 1 with a good chance of seeing the field. Eason, a former Georgia quarterback, is expected to start this fall as the successor to Jake Browning. Jake Haener, the primary backup to Browning a year ago, is projected to be Eason's backup.
Yankoff and Sirmon were both four-star recruits coming out of high school and top-100 recruits nationally, per 247Sports. Yankoff was the No. 2 player in Idaho and No. 91 nationally that year while Sirmon was the top prospect out of the state of Washington and No. 94 nationally. Both redshirted last season.
