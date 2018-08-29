UCF at UConn: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

In 2015, former UConn coach Bob Diaco created his own rivalry out of thin air and had a trophy created for what he coined, the "Civil Conflict." The rivalry name, and the trophy, did not last beyond Diaco's tenure, but UCF and UConn have nearly split their series (3-2 UCF) as division rivals. On Thursday, they will kick off not only Week 1 of the season across the country but league play in the American Athletic Conference.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Aug 30 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Pratt and Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: ESPNU | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

UCF: After leading the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017, Scott Frost was hired by Nebraska and Josh Huepel was brought in by UCF to maintain the success the program had recaptured in the conference. Huepel brings in offensive chops and inherits one of the most promising quarterbacks in the country in McKenzie Milton. The scheme will be different, but the production isn't expected to slow with Milton at the helm and UCF tabbed as one of the favorites to win the league and contend for a New Year's Six bid.

UConn: Since Randy Edsall returned to UConn, where he was previously the head coach for 12 years, the Huskies' depth chart has been filled with underclassmen. All that extra experience for true and redshirt freshmen over these two years could pay off as Edsall looks to build the program back to regular bowl appearances and better conference finishes. Last year, however, UConn was 3-9, and it opens this year as three-touchdown home underdogs to the conference favorites.

Game prediction, picks

There's too much of a chance for UCF's offense, with the same quarterback but under the direction of a new play-caller, to spin its wheels a little bit out of the gate. If the Knights are going to cover this spread, they'll need to start hitting home-run plays in the first half, and I'm willing to bet that the UConn defense shows up early. It might be a late fourth quarter sweat, but I think the Huskies can hang around and cover this number. Pick: UConn +23.5