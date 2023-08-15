UCF offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole will donate a portion of his NIL money to a relief fund to help those impacted by the catostrophic wildfires in his home state of Hawaii, he announced Tuesday. The fifth-year senior is a native of Kapolei, Hawaii which is an island east of Honolulu.

"My initial thoughts when I first saw the whole thing going around, it's just a really sad day for the Hawaiian Island," Pauole said. "Sad day for the country. It's a tourist destination, a spot where everyone loves to visit. I donated back to help out Maui's community. I took some of my NIL money and donated it back to them. I just feel like in Hawaii, we're all a family. Ohana is a real thing. Even though I'm from O'ahu, I don't have any immediate family over there in Maui, you're connected somehow."

The confirmed death toll from the wildfires reached 99 with more than 1,000 people unaccounted for as of Monday, according to local authorities. The disaster has destroyed more than 2,200 structures.

"Prayers out to them," Pauole said."I'm praying for them everyday, reaching out to who I can reach out to. And I appreciate everyone who's been reaching out to me. It means a lot. If there's anything I can say, if you guys have it, and if you have visited Hawaii before, don't be afraid to donate. Don't be afraid to help out, especially in this trying time."

Pauole has notched 35 starts at UCF and is a two-time All-AAC honoree, including first-team status last season. The Knights will play their inaugural season in the Big 12 this fall, joining new members BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.