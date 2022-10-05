With Hurricane Ian forcing the college football schedule to be altered significantly, the UCF Knights and SMU Mustangs have had their game rescheduled twice now. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday and moved to Sunday but with both teams on a bye the following week, the game has now been moved to Wednesday night and it will have a national audience with potential AAC title implications. UCF is 3-1 on the season and coming off an impressive 27-10 win over Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, SMU is 2-2 with its losses coming in one-score games against TCU and Maryland.

The game will be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Knights are favored by 2.5-points in the latest UCF vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is set at 61.5 points. Before entering any SMU vs. UCF picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCF vs. SMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for SMU vs. UCF:

UCF vs. SMU spread: UCF -2.5

UCF vs. SMU over/under: 61.5 points

UCF vs. SMU picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UCF

Gus Malzahn's squad had a hard time moving the football through the air against the Yellow Jackets but the running game was once again reliable as the team scored a 27-10 victory. UCF rushed for 284 yards in the contest with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee going for 100 yards while Isaiah Bowser and R.J. Harvey each topped the 70-yard mark on the day.

The Knights are now averaging 275.8 yards on the ground per game this season and have picked up 5.5 yards per carry. Plumlee ran for 1,000 yards as a freshman quarterback at Ole Miss but ultimately transferred to UCF after sitting two seasons behind Matt Corral. He's rushed for 404 yards and four scores through four games and his dynamic running ability could give an SMU defense allowing 180.5 rushing yards per game problems.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, the Mustangs came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago in a 42-34 final. SMU's defeat shouldn't overshadow the performances of running back Tre Siggers, who punched in three rushing touchdowns, and receiver Jake Bailey, who caught eight passes for one TD and 163 yards.

This is a contrast of offensive styles as UCF ranks third nationally in rushing yardage with 274.5 per game. SMU, meanwhile, has the fifth-most passing yards per game in the nation with an average of 353.

How to make UCF vs. SMU picks

The model has simulated UCF vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who will win SMU vs. UCF? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks.