UL-Monroe vs. Arkansas State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UL-Monroe (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)

Current Records: UL-Monroe 3-4; Arkansas State 4-4

What to Know

UL-Monroe is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.29 points per game. They will take on Arkansas State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium after a week off. UL-Monroe lost both of their matches to Arkansas State last season, on scores of 67-50 and 31-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Warhawks took a serious blow against App. State two weeks ago, falling 52-7. One thing holding UL-Monroe back was the mediocre play of QB Caleb Evans, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 75 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State's and Texas State's game last week was close at halftime, but Arkansas State turned on the heat in the second half with 21 points. Arkansas State blew past Texas State 38-14. Arkansas State's RB Marcel Murray was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 114 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.

Arkansas State's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of CB Nathan Page.

Arkansas State's victory lifted them to 4-4 while UL-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 3-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Warhawks are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 492 on average. The Red Wolves have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 23 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.95

Odds

The Red Wolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against UL-Monroe in the last five years.