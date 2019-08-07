USC DB Chris Steele granted NCAA eligibility waiver for 2019 season after transferring from Florida

The USC secondary just got a big boost for the 2019 season The NCAA has approved USC freshman defensive back Chris Steele's immediate eligibility waiver, coach Clay Helton announced Tuesday. Steele is a freshman who enrolled early at Florida as part of the class of 2019, but announced his transfer to the Trojans after the Gators wrapped up spring practice.

Steele reacted to the news on Twitter:

A blessing from God...The NCAA has cleared my waiver. Can’t wait to compete with my brothers this year! Fight On ✌🏽 — Steele. 🖤 (@KinggChris7) August 7, 2019

Steele should compete for immediate playing time in a Trojans secondary that has playing time available. Sophomore Olaijah Griffin, freshman Greg Johnson and freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart are among the players competing for playing time at cornerback.

Steele was a four-star prospect during the most recent recruiting cycle, and was the No. 42 overall player in the class. Out of Bellflower, California, Steele was the top-ranked player in Florida's class. Even though he's not technically considered part of USC's recruiting class, the 6-foot-1, 187-pounder is the second-highest ranked freshman to come to the program to the Trojans program in 2019.

Steele's time at Florida was brief and complicated. He announced his transfer after Gators quarterback Jalon Jones -- his former roommate in Gainesville -- was accused of sexual battery by two women. Steele, according to reports, had requested a new residence months earlier because he felt uncomfortable living with Jones. Oregon appeared to have the inside track for Steele's services after he left Florida, but he later enrolled at USC. It looks like that move will pay off with immediate playing time for a traditional power for the true freshman.