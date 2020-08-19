Watch Now: Filling Out College Football Playoff With Three Power Five Conferences ( 2:10 )

One concern for the Big Ten and Pac-12 as they move their football plans to the spring of 2021 is that big-time players will opt out in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. Such is the case with USC defensive lineman Jay Tufele, who announced on his Twitter account that he would be taking that route. Thanking his family, friends and all of those involved with the Trojans program, Tufele relayed what was a difficult but important decision for his future.

"When I reflect on my time at USC, I think of all the memorable interactions with you all that have helped me grow. USC and Los Angeles have forced me to stretch myself physically and mentally and I am forever thankful. I will always cherish the positive memories made," Tufele said. "That being said, I have come to the point where it is time for me to do what is best for my career and family."

Tufele could be a first-round pick in next year's draft, per CBS Sports' R.J. White, so it's understandable that he would make this move now with so much uncertainty surrounding whether the Pac-12 will even be able to play football in the spring.

Tufele ends his career in Los Angeles with 65 tackles, including 11 TFLs, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019.