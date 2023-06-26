USC football added another key piece to its 2024 recruiting class Monday with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum. Ranked the No. 100 overall prospect for the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, Pellum chose the Trojans over Pac-12 rival Oregon.

He received some family assistance during his announcement dressing his infant son in clothing that read "Fight On!". The pass-catcher's decision came after planned official visits to both the Dukes and Trojans this month. He was on campus at USC the weekend of June 17 and scheduled for a trip to Oregon this past weekend.

Though the USC didn't make the cut for Pellum's top 10 finalists earlier in his recruitment, a strong push from coach Lincoln Riley and assistant Dennis Simmons down the stretch ultimately led Pellum to choose his hometown Trojans over the Ducks.

"I really clicked well with the coaches and that relationship grew every time I was around them," Pellum told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "I think a big thing early on, with USC not being high on my list, was a little miscommunication between us. Once we started talking and they told me I was a high priority and showed me too, things moved quick. I love the idea of playing for coach Riley and coach Simmons and playing close to home is an added plus for sure."

Pellum becomes the fourth player ranked within the top 100 of the 247Sports Composite to commit to USC in the 2024 recruiting class. His addition moves the Trojans up three spots to No. 8 in the team class rankings, just behind Oregon. If he signs with USC, he'll be a part of the team's inaugural season in the Big Ten.