Who's Playing

California @ No. 9 USC

Current Records: California 3-5; USC 7-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the California Golden Bears will be on the road. California and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between California and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with California falling 42-24 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for California was the play of QB Kai Millner, who passed for two TDs and 114 yards on 11 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Millner's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Justin Richard Baker in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Trojans beat the Arizona Wildcats 45-37 on Saturday. USC's QB Caleb Williams was on fire, passing for five TDs and 411 yards on 45 attempts.

The Golden Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with California, who are 3-3 against the spread.

California is now 3-5 while USC sits at 7-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: California enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 15th in the nation. But the Trojans come into the matchup boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won four out of their last six games against California.