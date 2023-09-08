The No. 6 USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal open the Pac-12 portion of their schedule on Saturday night. Both teams are playing their final year in the conference, with the Trojans off to the Big Ten and the Cardinal heading to the ACC. USC is 2-0, most recently having crushed Nevada 66-14, while Stanford enters off an opening week win at Hawaii, 37-24. USC won this matchup last season in Palo Alto, 41-28 and leads the all-time series, 64-34-3.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The latest USC vs. Stanford odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Trojans as 29-point favorites, with the over/under at 69.5. Before making any Stanford vs. USC picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The proprietary computer model is off to a fast 4-2 start on all-top rated college football picks this season. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Stanford and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Stanford vs. USC:

Stanford vs. USC spread: USC -29

Stanford vs. USC over/under: 69.5 points

Stanford vs. USC money line: USC -7752, Stanford +1870

STAN: 2-8 ATS in last 10 road games



USC: Over hit in 10 straight games (79.9 total PPG)

Stanford vs. USC picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Stanford can cover



New head coach Troy Taylor got off to a victorious debut in his team's road victory last Friday night. Cardinal quarterback, Ashton Daniels, making his first collegiate start, threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 42 yards on the ground. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek looks to continue the tradition of Stanford being "Tight End U" with a monster opening game, nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Rainbow Warriors.

While Stanford rushed for 158 yards on 34 attempts, the Cardinal held Hawaii to -5 net rushing yards on 16 attempts. The Cardinal defense registered six sacks and despite not forcing any turnovers, held the Hawaii offense at bay for a large majority of the game. They will need to perform even more heroically to slow down USC's dynamic offense on Saturday night.

Why USC can cover

Through two games, the Trojans have registered 122 points and look to be as dominant as any recent offense college football has seen. Reigning Heisman Trophy winning QB Caleb Williams has thrown for 597 yards and nine touchdowns in six quarters of football thus far this season. For those doubters who thought Williams would have a hard time replicating his 42 touchdowns passing from last season, he's already on pace to throw for more than 50 in 2023.

In the two games combined vs. San Jose State and Nevada, USC has posted a combined 1,169 total yards, including an impressive 375 on the ground. Senior wide receiver Tahj Washington leads a balanced attack with 160 yards on five receptions and three touchdowns. Amazingly, 10 different Trojans have scored touchdowns, a number that very well could rise on Saturday night against the Cardinal. See which team to pick here.

How to make USC vs. Stanford picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Stanford vs. USC, and which side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Stanford spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.