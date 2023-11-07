USC coach Lincoln Riley made a radical change with two games left in the Trojans' regular season, firing defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday after less than two years with the program. Some believe the move came too late; Grinch's defensive unit struggled last season and continued its poor play through the conference slate this year. During a media availability Monday, however, Riley defended the timing of the move.

"If we were in a situation where we didn't have a whole lot left to play for in terms of a conference championship, I might feel a little bit different," Riley said. "But we are very laser focused on these opportunities ahead, and then whatever comes next after that, we'll deal with it at the appropriate time."

Grinch's firing came one day removed from USC's 52-42 loss to Washington. UW running back Dillon Johnson, who had one 100-yard rushing performance on the season entering Saturday's game, ripped the Trojans defense to shreds and logged a career-best performance with 26 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns. USC fell to 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in conference play.

The Trojans allowed an average of almost 45 points in their three losses. Grinch's defense allowed 265 points over the last six games and only held one team (Utah, in a loss) to less than 40 points. The Trojans rank 119th in total defense and 121st in scoring defense.

"I knew it was a decision that was the right decision at this time and point, but certainly didn't make it easy," Riley said. "But I am that committed, and we are all that committed to playing great defense here, and whatever it takes to get that done, that's what we're going to do."

Even with the defense faltering, USC is still within earshot of the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans are going to need some breaks to fall their way, though. Washington has a commanding lead with a 6-0 record in conference play and Oregon isn't far behind at 5-1. USC gets a crack at the Ducks this Saturday. A win keeps its hopes alive, while a loss eliminates it from any meaningful postseason play.