The Utah Utes can go to 5-0 for just the second time since 2011 when they hit the road to face the Oregon State Beavers on Friday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Ranked No. 10 in the country, Utah (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) has not been 5-0 to start a season since 2015 when the Utes went 9-3. They are one of five undefeated teams in the conference. Meanwhile Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) is looking to go 4-1 for the second time in the last three seasons. The Beavers enter the game ranked No. 19.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Beavers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Utah odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Oregon State vs. Utah spread: Beavers -4.5

Oregon State vs. Utah over/under: 44.5 points

Oregon State vs. Utah money line: Beavers -182, Utes +154

ORST: Damien Martinez is fifth in the nation in rushing yards per carry (7.58)

UTAH: The Utes rank sixth in the country in scoring defense (9.5 points per game)

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers have done an excellent job this season of stopping the run. Oregon State is allowing opponents to rush for just 69.8 yards per game, which ranks seventh in the country. Last week the Beavers gave up just 3.5 yards per rush to Washington State one week after the Cougars averaged 6.4 yards a carry against Northern Colorado.

In addition, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is in the midst of a breakout season. A 5-foot-11 junior from Mission Viejo, Calif., Mascarenas-Arnold leads Oregon State in tackles, with 33. (He had 37 all of last season.) He had 13 tackles two weeks ago against San Diego State and then 10 last week against Washington State. See which team to pick here.

Why Utah can cover

The Utes continue to keep the status of quarterback Cameron Rising (ACL) under wraps, but they do have one of the best defenses in the country. Utah leads the Pac-12 and ranks sixth in the country in scoring defense (9.5 points per game). The unit also ranks ninth in the nation in total defense (263.8 yards per game). Last week, the Utes gave up just seven points and 243 yards to No. 22 UCLA in a 14-7 victory.

One of the reasons for Utah's success on defense has been defensive end Jonah Elliss. A son of Utes defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss, the younger Elliss leads the country in sacks (5.5). He is coming off a career day against the Bruins, in which he had 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. See which team to pick here.

