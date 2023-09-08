Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: James Madison 1-0, Virginia 0-1

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. James Madison will be strutting in after a win while Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for James Madison on Saturday. They strolled past Bucknell with points to spare, taking the game 38-3. James Madison pushed the score to 24-3 by the end of the third, a deficit Bucknell had littlechance of recovering from.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you post 298 fewer total yards than your opponent, a fact Virginia found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 49-13 fall against Tennessee. Virginia was down 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The Cavaliers had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 201 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Tennessee gained 499.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with James Madison going off as just a 6 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-4 record against the spread.

James Madison ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $750.27. On the other hand, Virginia was 1-6 as the underdog last season.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

