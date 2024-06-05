The Dallas Cowboys have a few superstars waiting to sign what could be record-breaking deals, including Micah Parsons. Once thought to be an inside or outside linebacker, Parsons quickly emerged into one of the most ferocious pass rushers in the NFL, and expects to surpass Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in being the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at some point, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

It's always possible Parsons finds that bag elsewhere, however. While he reportedly has no interest in playing for a team other than the Cowboys, Parsons said that if he did end up playing for a different team, he could go home and play not for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Clarence Hill Jr. Parsons chose the Steelers in part because of head coach Mike Tomlin.

While it will likely never happen, watching Parsons rush the passer opposite of T.J. Watt would certainly be something. In 2023, Parsons recorded the most pressures in the NFL (103), and recorded the best pass-rush win rate among edge defenders (35%). He has gotten better every season, having recorded 13 sacks as a rookie, 13.5 sacks in 2022 and a career-high 14 quarterback takedowns this past season. Only three players have recorded more sacks than Parsons' 40.5 over their first three seasons in the league.

It remains to be seen if Parsons will surpass Jefferson's four-year, $140 million deal, but he is expected to pass Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, who signed a five-year, $170 million extension that included $122.5 million guaranteed last September. Bosa's AAV of $34 million leads all pass rushers.