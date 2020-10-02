An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies at 4 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 0-3 overall and 0-1 at home, while Virginia Tech is 1-0 overall and playing its first road game of the season. The Hokies are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games.

The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven home games against a team with a winning road record. The Hokies are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54. Before you make any Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Duke. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Duke vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. Duke spread: Virginia Tech -10.5

Virginia Tech vs. Duke over-under: 54 points

Virginia Tech vs. Duke money line: Virginia Tech -400, Duke +320

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games.

Duke: The Blue Devils have committed 14 turnovers so far in 2020.

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies managed to drop out of the AP Top 25 despite winning last week, beating North Carolina State 45-24 despite having 23 players and four coaches out due to coronavirus concerns. Virginia Tech piled up 495 yards on the Wolfpack, led by running back Khalil Herbert's 104 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Virginia Tech rolled despite not having quarterback Hendon Hooker (1,555 yards passing and 13 touchdowns last season) available last week. Quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson II combined for 181 passing yards and two touchdown passes and ran for 93 yards.

What you need to know about Duke

The Blue Devils are reeling after an 0-3 start to the season that includes a 38-20 loss to Virginia last week. Quarterback Chase Brice threw four interceptions last week against the Cavaliers, and Brice has been sacked nine times this season.

The Blue Devils are 0-3 for the first time in the 13-year tenure of coach David Cutcliffe. Duke is allowing 30.3 points per game and scoring just 13.0, which is tied for sixth worst among the 72 FBS schools that have taken the field.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, predicting that Duke's Brice throws more interceptions than touchdowns. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Duke spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.