Virginia vs. North Carolina odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina is 4-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while Virginia is 5-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. North Carolina is only so-so against the spread (4-3-1), but Virginia has really struggled (2-5-1). The Cavaliers are 3-2 in the conference with losses at Miami (Fla.) and at Louisville. North Carolina is 3-3 in the league and those three ACC losses came by a combined nine points. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest UNC vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Virginia vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the Tar Heels narrowly escaped with a win as the team slid past Duke 20-17. WR Dazz Newsome was the offensive standout of the contest for North Carolina, as he caught four passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. North Carolina only completed 38.5 percent of its passes in the win, but 205 yards on the ground helped them eat up chunks of yardage over the top as Sam Howell averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt. Look for the Tar Heels to establish the run similarly to open things up for Sam Howell in play-action again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Virginia scored first but ultimately less than Louisville in their game, falling 28-21. A silver lining for Virginia was the play of RB Wayne Taulapapa, who rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Bryce Perkins hasn't quite lived up to the darkhorse Heisman candidate publicity he was getting in the preseason with nine passing touchdowns against eight interceptions, but the Virginia defense has helped keep Bronco Mendenhall's group competitive. The Cavaliers allow just 284.1 yards per game on the season.

