Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds: 2019 Commonwealth Cup picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Virginia Cavaliers will look to win the Commonwealth Cup for the first time since 2003 when they host the No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies with the ACC Coastal title also on the line. The Cavaliers (8-3) are looking for their first division title and first ACC crown since 1995, while the Hokies (8-3) would wrap up their first division crown since 2016 with a victory and are seeking their first ACC championship since 2010. Friday's kickoff is set for noon ET from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 58-37-5. The Hokies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks of your own, see the latest 2019 Commonwealth Cup predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Virginia. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Virginia Tech vs. Virginia:

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Virginia Tech -2.5

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia over-under: 47 points

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia money line: Virginia Tech -146, Virginia +122

VAT: Offense averages 381.4 yards per game

UVA: Averaging 33.2 points per game

The model knows that after starting league play 0-2, Tech won five conference games in a row, the longest streak since winning eight in a row from Oct. 8, 2011, to Sept. 3, 2012. Offensively, the Hokies are led by sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has completed 69-of-110 passes for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'a also rushed 90 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

But just because the Hokies have dominated the Cavaliers for the past 15 seasons does not guarantee they will cover the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech spread on Friday.

That's because Virginia has been red-hot as well. The Cavaliers have won three straight and are looking for their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Virginia is bowl eligible for the third year in a row and has clinched a winning season in back-to-back years.

Fueling the Cavaliers' offense is senior quarterback Bryce Perkins, who leads Virginia in rushing and passing. Perkins has completed 245 of his 380 passes for 2,638 yards and 15 touchdowns, while carrying 177 times for 523 yards and nine TDs. He has thrown for seven TDs over the past four games, including three at North Carolina.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.