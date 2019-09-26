W. Kentucky vs. UAB: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: W. Kentucky 1-2-0; UAB 3-0-0

What to Know

W. Kentucky has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Conference USA battle as W. Kentucky and UAB will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. This is a home game for the Hilltoppers, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3-point spread against them.

Last week, the Hilltoppers weren't able to make up for their 20-17 loss to Louisville when they last met Sept. of last year. W. Kentucky lost to Louisville by a decisive 38-21 margin. W. Kentucky was down by 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, UAB ran circles around South Alabama on Saturday, and the extra yardage (514 yards vs. 165 yards) paid off. Everything went UAB's way against South Alabama as they made off with a 35-3 win. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

UAB's win lifted them to 3-0 while W. Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hilltoppers are 17th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 108.30 on average. The Blazers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 3 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a solid 3-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.