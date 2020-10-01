The Wake Forest Demon Deacons entered 2020 with four straight winning campaigns after having endured seven losing seasons in a row. They haven't opened with three consecutive setbacks since losing their first seven games in 2000. The Demon Deacons hope to start heading in the right direction when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday. Kickoff from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Wake Forest (0-2) has been idle since Sept. 19, when it suffered a 45-42 loss at North Carolina State after squandering a lead late in the fourth quarter. Campbell (0-3), which is playing the finale of its four-game fall schedule, is coming off a 52-21 defeat at Appalachian State on Saturday. The Demon Deacons are 33.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Campbell odds. Before making any Campbell vs. Wake Forest picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis for all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's and coach's perspective.

The football analyst was SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert last season. Hunt went 116-79 on college football against-the-spread picks in 2019, returning a huge profit of $2,976 to his followers. He capped off the year with LSU -5.5 over Clemson in the national championship. Anyone who has followed his college football picks is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Wake Forest vs. Campbell. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Campbell vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Campbell spread: Demon Deacons -33.5

Wake Forest vs. Campbell money line: Demon Deacons -5000, Fighting Camels +1300

WF: The Demon Deacons are 13-0 against non-conference in-state schools since the turn of the century

CAM: The Fighting Camels have allowed 95 points over their last two games

Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons were on the verge of letting their last contest get out of hand as they allowed a pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the third quarter to fall behind 35-21. But they fought back and claimed a 42-38 lead in the fourth on the third rushing touchdown of the game by Kenneth Walker III. The sophomore finished with 27 carries for 131 yards, which - along with his TD total - was a career high.

Christian Beal-Smith also ran for a score, giving Wake Forest four rushing touchdowns in the contest after it failed to record any in its season-opening loss to Clemson. Wide Receiver Jaquarii Roberson hauled in seven passes against NC State for 75 yards and a score. The junior is second on the team with 11 catches but leads the Demon Deacons with 167 receiving yards.

Why Campbell can cover

As Hajj-Malik Williams goes, so goes the Fighting Camels' offense. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 475 yards and run for a team-leading 179 while having a hand in six of Campbell's 10 touchdowns this season. Williams was named the Big South's 2020 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after being a Freshman All-American in 2019.

Jalen Kelsey has been Williams' favorite target, as he leads the Fighting Camels with 12 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. However, tight end Julian Hill hopes to get even more involved in the offense. The junior, who is a starter this year for the first time, has hauled in six passes for 102 yards after entering the season with career totals of seven catches and 90 yards.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Campbell picks

Hunt has found a critical X-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back.

So who wins Campbell vs. Wake Forest? And which critical X-factor does Hunt believe makes one side a must-back?