The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Duke Blue Devils are looking to halt their slides on Thursday night when they meet in a college football Week 10 matchup in Durham N.C. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) have lost three of their past four games, though all three losses were against ranked teams. The Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-4) have lost four of five since they started ACC play. Duke won last year's meeting 34-31, but Wake has won four of the past six.

Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Wake Forest vs. Duke odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Blue Devils as 12.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 44.

Wake Forest vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -12.5

Wake Forest vs. Duke over/under: 44 points

Wake Forest vs. Duke money line: Deacons +373, Blue Devils -501

WAKE: Is 4-2 ATS in its past six games as an underdog.

DUKE: Is 8-3 ATS at home since the start of last season.

Wake Forest vs. Duke live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils are 7-0 against the spread in their past seven matchups with unranked FBS teams. They will be eager to rebound from a 23-0 loss at Louisville last week. The Blue Devils are allowing just 15 points per game, ninth-best in FBS, while the Deacons are scoring 22 (103rd). Duke allows just 171 passing yards per game (11th), and Wake Forest rushers average 3.4 yards per carry (115th), so the Deacons offense could have trouble finding ways to succeed.

The Duke offense has been based on the run, but Wake ranks 115th against the pass (256.5 yards per game), and Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard is a capable passer. He has 1,102 passing yards and 352 on the ground. Leonard threw for 391 yards and four TDs in last year's meeting. Jalon Calhoun, averaging 15.4 yards per catch this season, had 11 catches for 174 yards in that game. The Blue Devils are 8-4 ATS in ACC games since the start of last season. See which team to pick here.

Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons are 2-2 ATS as an underdog, and they will be pleased to be past the Florida State game. They lost that one big, but they knocked off Pittsburgh 21-17 in their previous game behind 172 rushing yards. Wake has three running backs who average at least 4.5 yards per carry, and Demond Claiborne and Justice Ellison have combined for 918 rushing yards. Quarterback Mitch Griffis has 1,292 passing yards and nine touchdown passes.

Receiver Jahmal Banks has 42 catches for 476 yards, and Wesley Grimes is averaging 18.7 yards on his 16 receptions. The Deacons defense has 18 sacks and 11 takeaways and could create trouble for Leonard. The Duke quarterback is throwing three interceptions for every TD pass over the past three games. Jasheen Davis (5.5 sacks) and Jacob Roberts (five) will apply the pressure, and DaShawn Jones (three interceptions) can make plays on the back end. See which team to pick here.

