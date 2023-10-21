Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ No. 5 Washington Huskies

Current Records: Arizona State 1-5, Washington 6-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Washington will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:30 a.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Arizona State is crawling into this contest hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Washington will bounce in with 13 consecutive wins dating back to last season.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off on Saturday, and it was Washington coming away with the 'W'. They had just enough and edged Oregon out 36-33.

Washington's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Penix Jr. is on a roll when it comes to passing yards, as he's now passed for 300 or more in the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Rome Odunze, who picked up 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns was the difference in the game. Washington was down by four with only two minutes and 11 seconds left when they drove 53 yards for the winning score. Penix Jr. hit Odunze from 18 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Arizona State might've scored the first points two weeks ago, but it was Colorado who claimed the real prize. Arizona State fell just short of Colorado by a score of 27-24. Despite 97 more yards than Colorado, Arizona State couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Despite the loss, Arizona State got a solid performance out of Trenton Bourguet, who threw for 335 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Even if they lost, Arizona State's defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Leading the way was Prince Dorbah and his 2.5 sacks.

Washington's win was their 12th straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-0. As for Arizona State, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 1-5 record this season.

As mentioned, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Washington came up short against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 45-38. Will Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington is a big 26.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Washington.