The No. 7 Washington Huskies look to continue their fast start to the 2023 season as they head to Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday night to face Pac-12 rival, the Arizona Wildcats. Washington (4-0) defeated California 59-32 last week, while Arizona (3-1) hung on at Stanford, 21-20. Last year, these two teams engaged in a shootout, a 49-39 Huskies win in Seattle.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is 66 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Washington vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona vs. Washington spread: Washington -18.5

Arizona vs. Washington over/under: 66 points

Arizona vs. Washington money line: Washington -1107, Arizona +686

Why Washington can cover

Through four games this season, Washington leads the nation by averaging 593.3 yards per game on offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Having thrown for 1,636 yards in four games, Penix Jr. leads the nation by 226 yards over Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Washington is averaging 54.0 points per game, second nationally behind USC, and no defense has come close to slowing down this potent attack thus far.

In last week's blowout win over Cal, Penix Jr. threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns, two each to wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Rome Odunze. Polk tallied eight catches for 127 yards, while Odunze caught five passes for 125 yards. Against Arizona last season, Washington's QB completed 36 of 44 passes for 516 yards and four touchdowns. It's even fair to say the Huskies' offense looks more potent than the 2022 version, which might be a scary sight for Arizona fans on Saturday night. See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona can cover

While the Wildcats have a 3-1 record, their performance on the field hasn't been up to expectations by the fanbase, especially on offense. In Saturday's close win over Stanford, QB Jayden de Laura left the game with a leg injury and was replaced by Noah Fifita, who led the game winning drive for the Wildcats. Arizona's coaching staff hasn't said which player will be starting on Saturday night, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the redshirt freshman Fifita made his first career start.

Against the Cardinal, Arizona only managed to total 349 total yards, a disappointment for an offense with potent playmakers including WRs Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan. For the Wildcats to be competitive on Saturday night, it's likely they'll have to establish the running game with Jonah Coleman and D.J. Williams, assuming senior RB Michael Wiley is limited or out (he left the Stanford game early). Arizona's defense also will need to rise to the occasion, and through four games it is only surrendering 16 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington vs. Arizona picks

