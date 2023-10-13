Two of the top teams in the nation collide on Saturday as the No. 7 Washington Huskies host the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 showdown. Both clubs have been idle since Sept. 30, when Washington (5-0, 2-0) posted a 31-24 victory at Arizona and Oregon (5-0, 2-0) rolled past Stanford 42-6 on the road. The Huskies lead the all-time series 61-48-5 but have lost seven of the last 10 matchups and 20 of the past 27.

Kickoff at Husky Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 3-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.

Washington vs. Oregon spread: Huskies -3

Washington vs. Oregon over/under: 67 points

Washington vs. Oregon money line: Huskies -157, Ducks +133

WAS: The Huskies defeated Oregon as 12-point road underdogs last season

ORE: The Ducks are 15-3 against the spread in their last 18 meetings with Washington

Washington vs. Oregon live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies have outscored their opponents 230-92 this season, racking up at least 31 points in every game and 41 or more on four occasions. Washington leads the nation in total offense (569.4 yards) and also ranks first in passing with an average of 446.4 yards per contest. Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is second in the country with 1,999 passing yards as he has eclipsed the 300-yard mark in each of his five outings this year.

Penix, who has averaged a nation-best 399.8 yards through the air in 2023, came up with a strong performance against Oregon last year. He completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Washington's 37-34 victory. A transfer from Indiana, Penix is 17-1 at home as a starting quarterback -- including a 10-0 record with the Huskies -- with 49 TDs, 10 interceptions, and an average of 329.7 passing yards.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have been even more impressive on the scoreboard in 2023, amassing 258 points while allowing only 59. Oregon has registered at least 38 points in every contest while giving up more than 10 just once. The team ranks second nationally in total offense ( 557.8 yards), eighth in rushing (225.2) and 10th in passing (330.6).

Senior quarterback Bo Nix threw for four touchdowns against Stanford, giving him 15 on the season against just one interception. He leads the country in completion percentage (80%) and is just the third FBS signal-caller since 2000 with an 80% completion rate and at least 250 passing yards per game (291.8) through five games of a season. Nix, who has three TD tosses in four of his five outings this year, recorded a pair and also ran for a score in last year's meeting with Washington.

