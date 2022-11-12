Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Air Force

Current Records: New Mexico 2-7; Air Force 6-3

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a game against the Air Force Falcons since Sept. 30 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Lobos will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Falcon Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. Air Force will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Mexico received a tough blow last week as they fell 27-10 to the Utah State Aggies. A silver lining for New Mexico was the play of RB Nathaniel Jones, who rushed for one TD and 146 yards on 21 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jones has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Air Force didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Army West Point Black Knights last week, but they still walked away with a 13-7 win. It was another big night for the Falcons' QB Haaziq Daniels, who accumulated 98 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 89 yards.

The Lobos are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

New Mexico is now 2-7 while Air Force sits at 6-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Mexico ranks 22nd in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season. As for Air Force, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 153.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $14.84

Odds

The Falcons are a big 21-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Falcons as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Air Force have won four out of their last seven games against New Mexico.