On Thursday, one high school team executed a trick play on a two-point conversion you have to see to believe. Higley High School (Gilbert, Arizona) quarterback Kai Millner went with the fake jet sweep, then turned as if he was going to hand off the ball, but instead turned completely around and decided to throw the ball backward and over his head, without being able to see his receivers.

Tossing the ball up like a bouquet at a wedding, he aimed for his receiver who was in the end zone. Luckily for the offense, it worked out and the team scored.

The play caught the opposing defense off guard, and luckily for the Knights, they had a player just where they needed in the end zone, with no defenders around to break up the pass.

Check out the crazy trick play at the Chilly Bowl:

Here's another look at what the team is calling, "Dipsy Do for 2."

This no look pass puts Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' no look passes to shame.

Millner, who won the 2020 Chilly Bowl game MVP, announced in April that he committed to play football at Cal.

He wrote, "I want to thank God for the blessing of being in this position. I also want to thank my family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches for all the support over the years. I am EXTREMELY excited to announce my commitment to the University of California Berkeley!"