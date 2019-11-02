Watch Charlotte vs. Middle Tenn.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 3-5; Middle Tenn. 3-5

What to Know

Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.25 points per matchup. Charlotte and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The 49ers lost both of their matches to Middle Tenn. last season, on scores of 35-21 and 21-13, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Charlotte dodged a bullet last week, finishing off North Texas 39-38. QB Chris Reynolds went supernova for Charlotte as he picked up 96 yards on the ground on eight carries and accumulated 336 passing yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Reynolds' 52-yard TD bomb to WR Tyler Ringwood in the third quarter. Reynolds has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn.'s and FIU's game was close at halftime, but Middle Tenn. turned on the heat in the second half with 36 points. The Blue Raiders were the clear victors by a 50-17 margin over FIU. RB Terelle West and QB Asher O'Hara were among the main playmakers for the Blue Raiders as the former rushed for 130 yards and three TDs on nine carries and the latter rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. This was the first time O'Hara has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. O'Hara's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Middle Tenn.'s defense was a presence as well, and it collected four fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 49ers are fourth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 37 on the season. The Blue Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the ninth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 474.8 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the 49ers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.