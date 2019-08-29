Watch Connecticut vs. Wagner: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Connecticut vs. Wagner football game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Wagner (away)
Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11-0; Wagner 4-7-0;
What to Know
Connecticut and Wagner will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, Connecticut has set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, Wagner struggled last season, ending up 4-7.
Connecticut has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.21
Odds
The Huskies are a big 24 point favorite against the Seahawks.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 18.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 80 degrees.
