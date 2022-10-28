Who's Playing

Toledo @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 5-3; Eastern Michigan 5-3

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Toledo Rockets are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at noon ET Oct. 29 at Rynearson Stadium. If the matchup is anything like EMU's 52-49 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Eagles decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 107 penalty yards. They snuck past the Ball State Cardinals with a 20-16 win. EMU QB Austin Smith was slinging it as he accumulated 197 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards.

Meanwhile, Toledo came up short against the Buffalo Bulls last week, falling 34-27. Toledo was up 27-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for Toledo, but QB Dequan Finn led the way with three touchdowns.

EMU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Eastern Michigan's win lifted them to 5-3 while Toledo's loss dropped them down to 5-3. Giving up six turnovers, the Rockets had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Eagles can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Eastern Michigan.