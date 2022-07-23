With media days underway, the college football season is just around the corner -- and not far behind is the 2022-23 signing window. With recruiting picking up, Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect from St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, will announce his college destination on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ.

Aguero has narrowed his choices down to Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. However, the 247Sports crystal ball gives the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs the best chance to land Augero's services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link here), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Aguero is the No. 28 overall player and second-ranked safety prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is predicted to be a starter at the next level according to Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.

"Frame to play at 195 to 205 in college," Dohn wrote in Aguero's scouting report. "Elite safety prospect who has receiver ability. Missed part of freshman season with ankle injury. Overwhelming physical ability in Massachusetts high school scene. Can play in the box or in coverage. Aggressive playing down hill. Excellent body control. Breaks down and changes direction. Accelerates quickly and has top gear. Shows closing speed. Plays physical. Has to continue to develop backpedal and hip flexibility to open and run deep. Needs to develop man coverage skills to cover slot. Multi-year starter at high-level Power 5 school."

Aguero will announce his decision at the Under Armour Future 50 event at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It won't be too much of a secret to the winning coach, though.

"I have already decided," Aguero said, via 247Sports. "I already know. I made the decision probably [earlier this month] after I got off the phone with the coach. It is the place where my family felt most comfortable, I can go there and play early, and it is a place I can get to the league. That is the goal at the end of the day."