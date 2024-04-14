Husan Longstreet, a four-star quarterback prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, will make his college commitment live Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. A product of Centennial High School in Corona, California, Longstreet will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M.

The No. 28 player and No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 cycle, Longstreet has two 247Sports Crystal Ball projections to Texas A&M. He did take a recent official visit to Auburn and attended one of Texas A&M's junior day events in February.

You can watch Longstreet's commitment live Sunday in the video player below.

Longstreet's also taken visits to UCLA and Miami since the calendar flipped to 2024. He transferred to Centennial ahead of the 2023 season and finished the year with 3,013 yards passing and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 645 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Longstreet has one of the strongest arms out West and one of the quicker releases to go with it," Longstreet's 247Sports evaluation reads. "He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and is able to easily throw from different arm angles and is equally comfortable rolling out and throwing right or left. He has big hands and spins the football as consistently as anyone. He's an improving athlete and uses his legs as a junior a lot more than his first two years of high school ball and looked very comfortable in zone read situations. He's accurate to the show and intermediate levels of the field but can continue to improve his touch on the deeper throws down the field. He's a very likable kid, a natural leader and a great teammate. "