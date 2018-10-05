Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)

Current records: Georgia 5-0; Vanderbilt 3-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will be playing at home against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Vanderbilt will need to watch out since Georgia has now posted big point totals in their last five contests.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Georgia and Tennessee. Everything went Georgia's way against Tennessee last Saturday as they made off with a 38-12 win. Georgia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Justin Fields, who rushed for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against South Carolina, Vanderbilt was happy to find some success. Vanderbilt snuck past Tennessee St. with a 31-27 victory.

Their wins bumped Georgia to 5-0 and Vanderbilt to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia and Vanderbilt clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Sanford Stadium, Georgia

Sanford Stadium, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bulldogs are a big 26.5 point favorite against the Commodores.

This season, Georgia is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 3-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Georgia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Vanderbilt.