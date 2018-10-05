Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Bulldogs (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)
Current records: Georgia 5-0; Vanderbilt 3-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will be playing at home against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Vanderbilt will need to watch out since Georgia has now posted big point totals in their last five contests.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Georgia and Tennessee. Everything went Georgia's way against Tennessee last Saturday as they made off with a 38-12 win. Georgia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Justin Fields, who rushed for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against South Carolina, Vanderbilt was happy to find some success. Vanderbilt snuck past Tennessee St. with a 31-27 victory.
Their wins bumped Georgia to 5-0 and Vanderbilt to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia and Vanderbilt clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a big 26.5 point favorite against the Commodores.
This season, Georgia is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Georgia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Vanderbilt.
- 2017 - Vanderbilt Commodores 14 vs. Georgia Bulldogs 45
- 2016 - Georgia Bulldogs 16 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 17
- 2015 - Vanderbilt Commodores 14 vs. Georgia Bulldogs 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football odds, picks for Week 6
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, odds
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 6 college football top expert picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
What to watch in CFB in Week 6
Keep your eyes on the Red River Showdown and Notre Dame's (last?) game vs. a ranked oppone...
-
Tebow rips Alabama fans for attendance
Tebow's Gators beat Alabama in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, but lost the rematch in 200...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, top picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama-Arkansas showdown 10,000 times.