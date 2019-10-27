WATCH: Kansas defeats Texas Tech after Red Raiders clumsily fumble away blocked field goal attempt

Sometimes, Les Miles magic seems to come out of nowhere, for no reason whatsoever, other than to make the impossible, possible. If this late-game series of events between Kansas and Texas Tech isn't a sprinkle of that magic, I don't know what is.

To set the scene, the Jayhawks and Red Raiders were tied at 34 apiece in the final seconds of the fourth quarter with Kansas setting up for a go-ahead, 40-yard field goal from kicker Liam Jones. After Tech called one timeout to ice Jones, his second attempt was blocked and scooped up by Red Raiders defensive back Douglas Coleman III. However, in Coleman's return, he inexplicably lateraled the ball to no one and Kansas recovered -- still in field goal range -- with two seconds left.

Here's the wild sequence as it unfolded:

What just happened pic.twitter.com/aikOwGGsWT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2019

Jones' subsequent attempt, a 32-yarder, was good and Kansas notched its first Big 12 win in the Miles era 37-34.

What an ending!@KU_Football gets a second chance at a game-winning field goal and drills it to get their first Big 12 win of the season. pic.twitter.com/jsbCyn0rw4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2019

There are many soul-crushing ways to lose a game, and that might be near the top of the list. Texas Tech has to be utterly sick for a positive play to turn so horrifically bad so quickly. It's hard to get too down on Coleman. He was trying to make a play, and simply did a little too much.