COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Clemson vs Kentucky
Getty Images

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown delivered what may stand as the play of the game Friday during the Wildcats' Gator Bowl clash with No. 22 Clemson. Brown housed a 100-yard kickoff return to open the second half, putting Kentucky up by multiple scores for the first time after a tightly contested first half. 

The highlight-reel play was Brown's second trip of the day to the end zone. He opened the scoring for Kentucky on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, capping off a four-play, 73-yard scoring drive to give the Wildcats their first lead of the contest. Kentucky would find itself up 14-10 at halftime over the Tigers before the Wildcats padded their lead with Brown's second touchdown. 

Brown caught 40 passes for a total of 439 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, which saw Kentucky post a 7-5 record. However, kickoff returns is where Brown really made his mark. He exited the regular season with 476 yards and a pair of touchdowns on kickoff returns, plus 51 yards on punt returns. Brown entered Friday with 916 yards in kickoff returns for his two-year Kentucky career, ultimately surpassing the 1,000-yard mark when he recorded his electrifying third quarter touchdown. 

No matter how this one ends, Brown's latest kickoff return touchdown is one that he won't be forgetting anytime soon. 