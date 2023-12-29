Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown delivered what may stand as the play of the game Friday during the Wildcats' Gator Bowl clash with No. 22 Clemson. Brown housed a 100-yard kickoff return to open the second half, putting Kentucky up by multiple scores for the first time after a tightly contested first half.

The highlight-reel play was Brown's second trip of the day to the end zone. He opened the scoring for Kentucky on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, capping off a four-play, 73-yard scoring drive to give the Wildcats their first lead of the contest. Kentucky would find itself up 14-10 at halftime over the Tigers before the Wildcats padded their lead with Brown's second touchdown.

Brown caught 40 passes for a total of 439 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, which saw Kentucky post a 7-5 record. However, kickoff returns is where Brown really made his mark. He exited the regular season with 476 yards and a pair of touchdowns on kickoff returns, plus 51 yards on punt returns. Brown entered Friday with 916 yards in kickoff returns for his two-year Kentucky career, ultimately surpassing the 1,000-yard mark when he recorded his electrifying third quarter touchdown.

No matter how this one ends, Brown's latest kickoff return touchdown is one that he won't be forgetting anytime soon.