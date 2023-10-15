Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stamped his mark on the Heisman Trophy race Saturday in the No. 7 Huskies' 36-33 win against No. 8 Oregon. Penix was on the field for just 33 seconds in the final 6:33 of regulation but hit on two highlight-reel throws to completely change the complexion of the game.

Washington got the ball back on its own 47-yard line down 33-29 thanks to a failed fourth-and-3 conversion attempt from Oregon. The Huskies had to go fast, though; they had already used all three of their timeouts earlier in the fourth quarter and took over with just 2:10 left on the clock.

Penix stood in the pocket under pressure and delivered a perfect ball between two defenders down the left sideline. Ja'Lynn Polk came down with it and secured the ball through the ground for a 35-yard gain.

With the ball down to Oregon's 18-yard line, Washington leaned on Penix again. Just one play after his strike to Polk, Penix again lofted a ball down the left sideline, this time to star wide receiver Rome Odunze, who spun in the air, caught the ball back-shoulder with a defender in his face. He got both feet down in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

Washington hit the extra point to go up 36-33, but left 1:38 on the clock for Oregon. The Ducks got the ball all the way to Washington's 25-yard line and attempted a 43-yard field goal that missed wide right.

Penix finished the game 22 of 37 for 302 yards with four touchdown passes to three different receivers. Saturday improves Penix's season totals to 2,301 yards passing and 20 touchdowns, which respectively rank second and third nationally.