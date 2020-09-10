Who's Playing

Duke @ No. 15 Notre Dame

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 11-2; Duke 5-7

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Notre Dame Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. After an 11-2 record last season and a win in the Camping World Bowl, Notre Dame is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Duke (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Irish were eighth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 37. Less enviably, the Blue Devils ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 329.7 on average (bottom 88%). So the Duke squad has its work cut out for it.

Notre Dame has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 20-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -145

Series History

Notre Dame and Duke both have one win in their last two games.